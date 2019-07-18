BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Nick Kingham for assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Curt Casali on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Placed C Kyle Farmer on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to July 17. Placed RHP David Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF-OF JT Riddle on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Martin Prado from the 10-day IL.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Joe Dougherty.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Dustin Crenshaw and INF Steve Pascual.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed OF Zhu Jiarui and C Li Xuhong from the active roster. Activated C Luan Chenchen and RHP Cui Enting.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison and C Luke Kornet.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Phillip Di Giuseppe.
SEATTLE — Named Ron Francis general manager.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Ryan Dmowski.
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Mitch Moroz.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Bo Brauer.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $110,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2020 from San Jose for $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for 2019.
USL Championship
OTTAWA FURY — Announced G Jason Beaulieu has been loaned to the team by Montreal (MLS).
COLLEGE
BROWN — Named Matt Tynan men's assistant swimming & diving coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Mary Claire Byrne women's assistant lacrosse coach.
SETON HALL — Named Bryan Felt director of athletics & recreation.
