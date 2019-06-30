BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMOE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang to Columbus (IL). Reinstated 3B Jose Ramirez from paternity leave.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Gregory Soto from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Salt Lake (PCL). Assigned SS Wilfredo Tovar outright to Salt Lake. Recalled 1B Jared Walsh from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned LHP Gabriel Moya outright to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Ben Heller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Sam Tuivailala to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Brendan McKay from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Kyle Dowdy to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to a minor league contract.<
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent SS Trevor Story to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Jon Berti to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Designated OF Carlos Gomez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day IL.
PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Signed 3B Gift Ngoepe to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed SS Shane Benes to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent OF Steven Duggar to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Traded F Alex Galchenyuk and D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Pittsburgh for F Phil Kessel, D Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.
DALLAS STARS — Bought out the final year of RW Valeri Nichushkin's contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived D Andrej Sekera.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded G James Reimer to Carolina for G Scott Darling and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded F Andrew Shaw and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Chicago for 2020 second- and seventh-round draft picks and a 2021 third-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived D David Schlemko.
