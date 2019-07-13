BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Dylan Bundy on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Taylor Scott and David Hess from Norfolk (IL); Hess as 26th man. Traded RHP Andrew Cashner and cash to Boston for INF Noelberth Romero and OF Elio Prado. Sent RHP Nate Karns to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Juan Minaya for assignment. Reinstated RHP Dylan Covey from the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred SS Carlos Correa to the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Terrance Gore for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated P Matt Harvey from the IL. Optioned LHP Adam McCreery to Salt Lake (PCL). Designated OF Jarret Parker for release or assingment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for release or assignment. Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Nick Hundley to the AZL Athletics Gold for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan to the AZL Mariners and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham. Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL. Transferred 3B Christian Arroyo to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded RHP Pete Fairbanks to Tampa Bay for 2B Nick Solak and assigned Solak to Nashville (PCL).<
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled LHP Kyle Freeland from Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Chris Mokma to a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Mauricio Dubon to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jay Jackson from San Antonio.
NEW YORK METS — Released OF Matt Kemp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Designated C Rob Brantly for assignment. Reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from paternity leave. Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Pat Neshek to the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Nick Vincent to the AZL Giants Black for a rehab assignment. Signed SS Cristhian Adames to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract. Placed SP Max Scherzer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Jaylen Adams.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence for health reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.