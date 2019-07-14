BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Victor Alcantara from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Andrew Moore outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria and LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Edwin Jackson from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Keone Kela to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Richmond (EL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Sandy Lugo to Gary SouthShore to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Bryan Saucedo.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Max Casper.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jeff Chandler. Signed OF Riley Pittman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Cody White.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHPs Luke Irvine and Michael Bowden.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments