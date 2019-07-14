BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Victor Alcantara from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Andrew Moore outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria and LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Edwin Jackson from the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Keone Kela to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Richmond (EL).
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Sandy Lugo to Gary SouthShore to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Bryan Saucedo.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Max Casper.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jeff Chandler. Signed OF Riley Pittman.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Cody White.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHPs Luke Irvine and Michael Bowden.
