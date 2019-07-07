BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assignd RHP Matt Wotherspoon outright to Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP David Hess to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Daniel Palka to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Jimenez from Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Matt Harvey to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave from Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Ian Gibaut from Durham. Signed RHP Jason Garcia to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Pedro Payano to Nashville (PCL). Recalled LHP Joe Palumbo from Nashville.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 2B Wilmer Flores and RHP Jon Duplantier to the AZL Diamondbacks for rehab assignments.
CINCINNATI REDS — Released LHP Zach Duke. Sent LHPs Alex Wood and Wandy Peralta to Louisville (IL) for rehab assignments.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C Chad Wallach to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Burch Smith to San Antonio (PCL). Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Recalled INF Mauricio Dubon from San Antonio.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF/OF Kevin Kramer from Indianapolis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Voth to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from paternity leave. Sent RHP Kyle Barraclough to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded Fs Solomon Hill and C/F Miles Plumlee to Memphis for F Chandler Parsons. Signed F D'Andre Hunter and C Bruno Fernando.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Kyrie Irving and C DeAndre Jordan.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F/C Dwight Powell to a contract extension.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Derrick Rose.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Traded G/F Andre Iguodala and a protected first-round draft pick to Memphis for F Julian Washburn.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Jeremy Lamb.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Traded C Moritz Wagner, F Jemerrio Jones, G Isaac Bonga and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Washington, which sent cash to New Orleans. New Orleans sent C Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Gs Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart and F Brandon Ingram. Re-signed G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G Alex Caruso and C JaVale McGee. Signed G Quinn Cook, C DeMarcus Cousins, F/G Danny Green, G Troy Daniels and F Jared Dudley.
PHOENIX SUNS — Traded Fs Josh Jackson and De'Anthony Melton, a 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks to Memphis for Gs Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed G/F Rodney Hood.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded F Davis Bertans to Washington, which sent the draft rights to F Aaron White to Brooklyn. Brooklyn sent F DeMarre Carroll to San Antonio. Agreed to terms with Carroll on a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Tomas Satoransky and traded him to Chicago for future draft considerations.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Placed LB Blair Smith on the 6-game IL. Released DL Kelcy Quarles. Added LB Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Victor Soderstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.
