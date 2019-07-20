BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Austin Wynns to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Nathan Eovaldi from the 60-day IL. Sent 1B Mitch Moreland to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned OF Charlie Tilson to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Charlotte.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 2B Aledmys Diaz to Corpus Christi (TL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Wily Peralta for assignment. Recalled RHP Josh Staumont from Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Mike Morin to Philadelphia for cash. Signed C Cole Donaldson to a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Ryne Stanek on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day IL.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned INF Edmundo Sosa to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Helsley from Memphis. Sent LHP Amir Garrett to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed LHP Danny Coulombe to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Transferred RHP Seranthony Dominguez to the 60-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled INF Luis Urias from El Paso,
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Tasker Strobel.
Atlantic League
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of RHP Mike Broadway.
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Announced the retirement of SS Frank Martinez.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed RHP Jeff Ames.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Julio Eusebio.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated WR Romell Guerrier reserve/retired. Signed WR Jamarius Way.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Brock McGinn on a two-year contract.
