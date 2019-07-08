BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed 1B A.J. Reed off waivers from Houston and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Ryan Burr to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Steve Theetge to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Nashville to Frisco (TL) on injury rehabilitation assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and INF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated INF David Freese from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the paternity list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D'Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.

DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.<

Women's NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Eric Lofton to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Dondre Wright to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Promoted Idaho (ECHL) coach and director of hockey operations to assistant coach for Texas (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American taekwondo athlete Talina Le accepted an 18-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.<

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Niko Hamalainen returned to Queen Park Rangers (Championship-England).<

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.

SHENANDOAH — Named Courtney Moyer softball coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed men's tennis coach Chris Woodruff to a contract extension through June 2024.

YALE — Named Laura Ricciardone assistant softball coach.

