BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed 1B A.J. Reed off waivers from Houston and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Ryan Burr to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Steve Theetge to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Nashville to Frisco (TL) on injury rehabilitation assignments.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and INF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated INF David Freese from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the paternity list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D'Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.
DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.<
Women's NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Eric Lofton to the practice roster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Dondre Wright to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Promoted Idaho (ECHL) coach and director of hockey operations to assistant coach for Texas (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced American taekwondo athlete Talina Le accepted an 18-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Niko Hamalainen returned to Queen Park Rangers (Championship-England).<
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named Courtney Moyer softball coach.
TENNESSEE — Signed men's tennis coach Chris Woodruff to a contract extension through June 2024.
YALE — Named Laura Ricciardone assistant softball coach.
