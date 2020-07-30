Transactions for July 31

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cody Carroll to the alternate training site.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Colin Rea from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to the alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Brian Dozier from the alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Hunter Strickland for assignment. Signed C Bruce Maxwell to a minor-league contract and sent to the alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OFs Jaylin Davis and Joe McCarthy to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Dany Jimenez for assignment. Activated IFs Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site. Assigned IF Keon and OF Jose Siri outright to Sacramento (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Graham Gano.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Hired Dr. Nicole Linen as the team's Behavior Health Specialist.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Vic Beasley on the reserve-did not report list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed CB Ryan Lewis off waivers from Miami.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Signed D Rob Michel to an ECHL contract.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Announced the addition of Nick Michael to the men's basketball and women's golf strength and conditioning staff.
THE CITADEL — Named Ryan LeBlanc head wrestling coach.
