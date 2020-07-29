Transactions for July 30

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from the alternate training site. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from the alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RF Daniel Johnson to the alternate training site. Placed C Roberto Perez on the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Nate Pearson from the alternate training site. Optioned LHP Brian Moran to the alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated Cs Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud and OF Scott Schebler from the IL. Optioned Cs Alex Jackson and William Contreras and RHP Chad Sobotka to the alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to the alternate training site. Activated 2B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed FB Keith Smith and S Jamal Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Ryan Glasgow.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Drew Forbes and T Drake Dorbeck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Pharoah Brown on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Cameron Smith and T Oli Udoh on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SOCCER
UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2's M Abdoulaye Diop one game. Suspendended Phoenix Rising's FC F Santi Moar one game.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of head men's wrestling coach Sam Hazewinkel.
