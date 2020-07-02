Transactions for July 3
Transactions for July 3

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Placed RHP's Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, 3B Brandon Drury and CF Jonathon Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Ranger Suarez, RHP's Hector Neris and Tommy Hunter and 3B Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL retroactive to June 30.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed INF's Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke and RHP Ryan Murphy to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Jordan Elliott.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Tyler Wolff.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to the Las Vegas Lights FC for the 2020 USL Championshp season.

U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named Francis Faberoff as the new head coach of the U.S. Men's and Women's Beach Soccer National teams.

