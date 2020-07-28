Transactions for July 29

BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Exercised 2021 contract options for manager Dusty Baker, third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Matt Harvey to a minor league contract. Placed LHP's Mike Montgomery and Foster Griffin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Heath and RHP Jake Newberry from the alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Mike Foltynewicz for assignment. Recalled RHP Chad Sokotka from the alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from the alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed RHP Mike Morin off waivers from Milwaukee.
NEW YORK METS — Selected LHP David Peterson from the alternate training site. Designated RHP Tyler Bashlor for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Miles Mikolas on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from the alternate training site. Activated RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Tee Higgins to a rookie contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Mo Alie-Cox, DE's Jegs Jegede and Kemoko Turay on the active/physically unable to perform List.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LB Dont'a Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed T Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DL Khalil Davis, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Raymond Calais.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T Kevin Pamphile and LB Donald Payne.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Anthony Richard to a one-year, two way contract.
COLLEGE
TUSCULUM — Added Kade Bell as Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, John Peacock as Offensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator, Rylan Wells as Running Backs/Co-Special Teams Coordinator/Video Coordinator, Trent Turknett as Tight Ends/Director of Football Operations, and Malik Slater as Graduate Assistant/Defensive Line coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!