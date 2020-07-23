Transactions for July 24

NEW YORK METS — Recalled INF Andres Gimenez, RHP's Corey Oswalt and Paul Sewald from alternate training site. Selected INF Eduardo Nunez, LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Hunter Strickland to the 40-man roster. Designated LHP Stephen Gonsalves for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated LHP Austin Davis, RHP's Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris and INF Scott Kingery from the IL. Selected the contracts of RHP's Trevor Kelley and Ramon Rosso and INF Neil Wlaker from alternate training site. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Luke Maile on the 60-day IL. Placed SS J.T. Riddle on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of LHP's Derek Holland and Nik Turley and 3B Phillip Evans from alternate training site. Recalled RHP J.T. Brubaker, SS Cole Tucker and OF Jason Martin from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released LHP Brett Cecil. Placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Michel Baez to alternate training site. Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jose Castillo and RHP Trey Wingenter on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Placed SS Jorge Mateo on the 10-day IL.