Transactions for July 21

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Reagor and QB Jalen Hurts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Christian Scotland-Williamson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux for the first two games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers for interference against Colorado F Joonas Donskoi during a March 11 game.

COLLEGE

BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.

