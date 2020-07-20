Transactions for July 21

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Dwight Smith, Jr. on the IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jakob Junis on the IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Reagor and QB Jalen Hurts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Christian Scotland-Williamson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Terry Bateman executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux for the first two games of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers for interference against Colorado F Joonas Donskoi during a March 11 game.
COLLEGE
BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of softball coach Joey Lye.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!