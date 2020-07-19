Transactions for July 20

BASEBALL
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Chris Herrmann and OF Ryan LaMarre.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Jon Jay from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and INF Yonder Alonso from their alternate training camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Daniel Bard, LF Matt Kemp and SS Chris Owings from Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C René Rivera from their alternate training camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Giovanny Gallegos on the 10-day IL.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Atlanta United F JJ Williams an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner following his red card during a July 16 match against FC Cincinnati.
