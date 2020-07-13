Transactions for July 14

BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the restricted list. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada and RHP Jose Ruiz on the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Delino DeShields on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Zack Godley from a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez, RHP Ralph Garza, RHP Jose Urquidy, RHP Shawn Dubin, LHP Cionel Perez on the 10-day IL.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the restricted list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jacob Phillips.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2019-2020 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Teal Bunbury to a multi-year contract.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced D Ali Riley has been loaned to FC Rosengard.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Campbell associate head coach/director of sports performance, Kevon Beckwith defensive line coach, Jordan Frazier special teams coordinator, Keith Scott nickel backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator and Camie Cole Nations director of football operations and on-campus recruiting coordinator.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Vaughn Johnson, Bryce Perry-Martin and Jimmie Johnson to the football coaching staff.
