Transactions for Jan. 23

BASEBALL

American League

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator; Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator; Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance; Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance; Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL); Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Nestor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL); Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O'Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina); Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL); Liu Rodriguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer); Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue; Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold; Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays; and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.