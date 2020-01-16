Transactions for Jan. 17

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced F Charlie Brown, Jr. was transferred to Atlanta (NBA).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Joe Brady offensive coordinator.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Max McCormick one game for his actions in a Jan. 15 game against Hershey.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Martin Ouellette for the remainder of the season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with F Ismael Tajouri-Shradi on a multiyear contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Cristián Gutiérrez Colo-Colo (Chile).

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Acquired the 2020 first- (No. 4), two 2020 second-round draft picks and the 2021 first-0round draft pick from Sky Blue FC for a player to be named.

COLLEGE