Transactions for Jan. 28
agate

Transactions for Jan. 28

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.

