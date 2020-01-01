Transactions for Jan. 2

FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo's practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Marcus Sayles.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Louis Domingue from Binghamton.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.