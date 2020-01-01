Transactions for Jan. 2
agate

Transactions for Jan. 2

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jonathan Woodard to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough from Buffalo's practice squad. Placed DT Armon Watts on IR. Signed DE Curtis Cothran and CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad. Released C John Keenoy from the practice squad. Placed DE Stacy Keely on practice squad IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Earl Mitchell. Waived DB Antone Exum Jr.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Marcus Sayles.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota G Alex Stalock $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a Dec. 21 game again Winnipeg.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Louis Domingue from Binghamton.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tim Becks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

