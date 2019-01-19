FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Nate Kaczor special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14. Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Blake Pietila; D Egor Yakovlev and G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Kurtis Gabriel from Binghamton. Activated G Cory Schneider off injured reserve. Recalled and assigned F Nathan Bastian from and to Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Keegan Lowe one game for a cross-checking incident in a Jan. 18 game against Stockton. Suspended Cleveland D Adam Clendening three games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game at Laval.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen to a professional tryout agreement.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Keaton Parks on loan from Benfica for the 2019 season.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Dailey offensive coordinator.
PRINCETON — Suspended men's senior basketball G Devin Cannady after being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.
TENNESSEE — Named Tee Martin assistant football coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.