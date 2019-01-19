FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Nate Kaczor special teams coordinator.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 14. Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Blake Pietila; D Egor Yakovlev and G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Kurtis Gabriel from Binghamton. Activated G Cory Schneider off injured reserve. Recalled and assigned F Nathan Bastian from and to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Keegan Lowe one game for a cross-checking incident in a Jan. 18 game against Stockton. Suspended Cleveland D Adam Clendening three games for his actions in a Jan. 18 game at Laval.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen to a professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Keaton Parks on loan from Benfica for the 2019 season.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Named Charlton Warren defensive backs coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Dailey offensive coordinator.

PRINCETON — Suspended men's senior basketball G Devin Cannady after being arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.

TENNESSEE — Named Tee Martin assistant football coach.

