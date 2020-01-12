Transactions for Jan. 13

BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero. Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton. "NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Steven Fogarty to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford.
American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.
MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.