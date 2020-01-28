Transactions for Jan. 29
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Jan. 29

  • 0

BASEBALL

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Rob Whalen to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News