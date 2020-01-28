Transactions for Jan. 29

BASEBALL
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Rob Whalen to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.