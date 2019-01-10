BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Bryce Brentz on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Steven Wright on a one-year contract. Named Ryan Jackson minor league field coordinator, Eric Velazquez minor league training coordinator, Shawn Haviland pitching performance coach, Paddy Steinfort mental skills coach, David Herrera trainer and Chris Messina strength and conditioning coach of Pawtucket (IL), Joe Oliver manager and Ben Chadwick strength and conditioning coach of Portland (EL), Corey Wimberly manager and Lance Zawadzki hitting coach of Salem (Carolina), Nelson Paulino hitting coach of Greenville (SAL), Luke Montz manager and Taylor Boucher trainer of Lowell (NYP, Miguel Bonilla pitching coach and Joel Harris training coordinator of the GCL Red Sox and Eider Torres hitting coach of the DSL Red Sox. Promoted Andy Fox to assistant minor league field coordinator/infield coordinator, Ralph Treuel to pitching coordinator/logistics, Dave Bush to pitching coordinator/performance, Darren Fenster to outfield/baserunning coordinator,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated OF Charlie Tilson for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Jon Jay on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Greene on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP JC Ramirez and RHP Nick Tropeano on one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dario Alvarez and C Tomas Telis on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 1B Greg Bird on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cory Gearrin, OF Domingo Santana and INF Tim Beckham on one-year contracts. Designated OF John Andreoli for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Danny Santana on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with C John Ryan Murphy on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Curt Casali on a one-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Oberg on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Luis Avilan on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Eickhoff and RHP Hector Neris to one-year contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski on a one-year contract. Named Edwin Rodriguez manager of EL Paso (PCL), Freddy Flores fielding coach of Amarillo (TL), Tony Tarasco manager and Felipe Blanco fielding coach of Lake Elsinore (Cal), Leo Rosales pitching coach of Tri-City (NWL) and Jed Morris hitting coach of the AZL Padres.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Ross on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Bryant Mitchell to a reserve/future contract.
GOLF
PGA OF AMERICA — Promoted Sandy Cross to chief people officer and Arjun Chowdri to chief innovation officer.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Matt Iacopelli from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Patrick Bajkov from Florida (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated D Alec Martinez from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Miroslav Svoboda from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 2. Recalled F Kevin Rooney from Binghamton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Mackenzie MacEachern from San Antonio (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated F Zach Hyman off injured reserve. Recalled G Kasimir Kaskisuo from Toronto (AHL).
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Alex Breton to Allen (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled D Mike Cornell and G Mitch Gillam from Worcester (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Matthew Weis to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Michael Huntebrinker from Reading (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Re-signed D Dave Romney.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Claimed M Osvaldo Alonso off waivers from Seattle. Traded a 2020 second-round draft pick and the fourth spot in the waiver order to Orlando City for top spot in the waiver order and two 2019 fourth-round draft picks.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Terminated the contract of D Liam Ridgewell.<
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted Oregon State QB Jake Luton a sixth year of eligibility.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Adam Mims receivers coach, Ricky Spradling running backs coach and Zach Kramme director of football recruiting.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Brent Key assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
IOWA — Announced graduate DL Garret Jansen will transfer.
MASSACHUSETTS — Announced women's basketball F Sam Breen has transferred from Penn St.
MICHIGAN — Named Josh Gattis offensive coordinator.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Scott Boone special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach; Stacy Searels offensive line coach and Darrell Moody and Sparky Woods senior advisors to the head coach. Retained Robert Gillespie, running backs coach.
PENN STATE — Named Gerad Parker wide receivers coach.
STANFORD — D Tierna Davidson entered the NWSL draft.
TCU — Promoted Christopher Williams to assistant women's tennis coach.
TROY — Named Chip Lindsey football coach.
YALE — Named Sarah Martinez and Sade Ayinde assistant women's soccer coaches
