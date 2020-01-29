Transactions for Jan. 30
Transactions for Jan. 30

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.<

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men's National Team.<

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Waived D Logan Gdula.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G David Jensen.

National Women's Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Gina Lewandowski on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Blake Harrell defensive coordinator.

