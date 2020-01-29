Transactions for Jan. 30

BASEBALL

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.