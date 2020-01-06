Transactions for Jan. 7

BASEBALL

American League

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.