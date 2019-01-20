BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Josh Dickinson from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL) for conditioning.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned D Ryan Lindgren and F Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen and Terrence Wallin from professional tryout agreements and returned them to Maine (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Jordan Samuels-Thomas to South Carolina (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Frank Hora from Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Alex Overhardt from Atlanta (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Nolan Gluchowski to Idaho (ECHL).
