BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Josh Dickinson from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned D Ryan Lindgren and F Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen and Terrence Wallin from professional tryout agreements and returned them to Maine (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Jordan Samuels-Thomas to South Carolina (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Frank Hora from Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Alex Overhardt from Atlanta (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Nolan Gluchowski to Idaho (ECHL).

