Transactions for Jan. 3

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Sacramento C Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 by the NBA for public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignations of defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jack Del Rio defensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Nick Usher.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Emiliano Insúa.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Yimmi Chara from Clube Atlético Mineiro (Brazil).

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Nate Woody defensive coordinator.

MISSISSIPPI — Named D.J. Durkin assistant defensive coach.

PURDUE — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

