Transactions for Jan. 9

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Named Tim Howard sporting director.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Katie Stengel and the 22nd overall draft pick from Utah Royals FC for Houston's natural second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NWSL College Drafts.

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Margaret "Midge" Purce and the natural 2021 first round draft pick from Portland Thorns FC for MF Raquel "Rocky" Rodriguez.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as "three blind mice" after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

