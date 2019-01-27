HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 15. Recalled F Kevin Rooney, D Egor Yakovlev and G Cam Johnson from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Francois Beauchemin from Brampton (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned D Ben Danford to Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F David Broll to Jacksonville (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Mike McMurtry from Kansas City (ECHL).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named David Turner defensive line coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments