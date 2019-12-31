Transactions for Jan. 1

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Russell Bodine and TEs Paul Butler and Matt Sokol to reserve/future contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DE J.J. Watt from IR. Placed S Tashaun Gipson Sr. on IR.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed C Cole Toner, OT Tyree St. Louis, DB Quenton Meeks, WR Tyron Johnson, DT P.J. Johnson, LB Malik Jefferson, CB Tevaughn Campbell, TE Stephen Anderson to reserve/future contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LBs Jake Carlock, Terrill Hanks; WRs Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming and Terry Wright; TE Chris Myarick; OT Chidi Okeke; and DT Durval Queiroz Neto to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract. Signed WRs Jamal Custis and Quadree Henderson, QB J.T. Barrett, CB Alexander Myres, RB Ralph Webb, S Tray Matthews, TEs Christian Scotland-Williamson and Kevin Rader, OTs Christian DiLauro and Derwin Gray and DE Henry Mondeaux to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ray Smith to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League