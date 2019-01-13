BASEBALL
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a one-year contract. Designated INF Matt Reynolds for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Sean Kugler as offensive line coach, Brian Natkin assistant offensive line coach, David Raih wide receivers coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Billy Brown, CB Jalen Collins, OT Antonio Garcia, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Steve Ishmael, QB Phillip Walker, OT De'Ondre Wesley, DT DeShawn Williams and DE Anthony Winbush to reserve/future contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay D Mikhail Sergachev $2,403.67 for cross-checking Buffalo F Johan Larsson during a Jan. 12 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Tucson (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou from San Antonio (AHL).
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — S Deionte Thompson will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — Fired gymnastics assistant coach Rhonda Faehn from her consulting role.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tony Gibson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
