BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBADL).
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated the conditioning loan of G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Brad McClure from Idaho (ECHL).<
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.