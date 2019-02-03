BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBADL).

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Jeff Hecht to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated the conditioning loan of G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned G Mackenzie Blackwood to Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL) for long-term injury conditioning.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Brad McClure from Idaho (ECHL).<

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments