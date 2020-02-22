Transactions for Feb. 23
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Feb. 23

  • 0

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract with LHP Aaron Bummer. Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with INF Leury Garcia. Agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with RHP Zack Burdi, RHP Dylan Cease, RHP Limmy Cordero, RHO Dane Dunning, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr., RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Carson Fulmer, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Jimmy Lampert, RHP, Reynaldo Lopez, RHP Jose, C Zack Collins, C Yemin Mercedes, C Seby Zavala, INF, Danny Mendick, INF Yoan Moncada, OF Micker Adolfo, OF Luis Basabe, OF Adam Engel, and OF Blake Rutherford.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS - Re-signed Devonte Bond to a one-year contract.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News