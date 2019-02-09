BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce and RHP Alex Wilson on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Homer Bailey on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Lucas Duda and INF Adam Rosales to minor league contracts.<
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms LHP Lucas Luetge and RHP Michael Kohn on minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Chris Truby minor league field coordinator; Darryl Robinson hitting coach, Steve Schrenk pitching coach and Gregg Legg coach of Lehigh Valley (IL); Shawn Williams manager, Aaron Fultz pitching coach and Nelson Prada coach of Reading (EL); Marty Malloy manager, Tyler Henson hitting coach and Brad Bergesen pitching coach of Clearwater (FSL); Mike Micucci manager, Christian Marrero hitting coach, Adam Godwin positional coach and Matt Hockenberry pitching coach of Lakewood (SAL); Joel McKeithan hitting coach of Williamsport (NYP); Kevin Martir development coach of the GCL Phillies East; Milver Reyes manager, Bruce Billings pitching coach, Harold Garcia development coach and Bobby Wernes coach of the GCL Phillies West; Russ Steinhorn assistant minor league hitting coordinator; Juan Castro minor league infield coordinator; and Ed Lucas and Rob Segedin minor league player information assistants.<
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington. Waived G Henry Ellenson.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Michael Beasley.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired G Kevin Olekaibe from Westchester (NBAGL). Waived G Tyrius Walker.
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to F Jamel Artis to Grand Rapids for the returning player rights to G Ray McCallum.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Brooks Reed to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rinat Valiev to Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Haydn Fleury to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned F Cliff Pu from Charlotte to Florida (ECHL). Recalled F Steven Lorentz from Florida to Charlotte.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Trevor Lewis from injured reserve.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded D David Schlemko and C Byron Froese to Philadelphia for F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin. Waived D Karl Alzner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Miles Wood on injured reserve. Activated F Joey Anderson from injured reserve. Recalled F Nick Lappin and D Ryan Murphy from Binghamton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Chris Butler from San Antonio (AHL).<
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Branden Komm to Reading (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Jacksonville (ECHL).<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Waived M Chris McCann.
COLLEGE
COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named associate athletic director for media relations and compliance Cindy Potter intermin athletic director. Promoted associate head men's basketball coach Tomas Brock to head coach.
