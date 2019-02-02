FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Chad Hall to wide receivers coach. Named Ken Dorsey quarterbacks coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Ottawa F Zack Smith and Tampa Bay F Nikita Kucherov $5,000 each for rough play during separate games on Feb. 1.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Remi Elie on waivers.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rinat Valiev from Stockton (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed D Martin Marincin on waivers.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Jean-Sebastien Dea two games for his actions in a Feb. 1 game against Cleveland.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA CITY — Announced the resignation of Kyle Blaser, men's golf coach.
