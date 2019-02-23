BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Ervin Santana and OF Preston Tucker on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Tyler Clippard to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Josh Harrison on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joe Bohringer to assistant general manager.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed INF Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed SS Hanser Alberto off waivers from Baltimore.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed OF Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Jake Barrett for assignment.<

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $25,000 for public criticism of officiating.

GOLF

USGA — Elected Mark Newell president.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated C Jordan Staal from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Traded D Connor Garrick and a 2019 third-round draft pick to New Jersey for D Ben Lovejoy. Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Harris Sateri to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

American Hockey League

TEXAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Sam Jardine from Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Cam Brown from Wheeling (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded F CJ Sapong to Chicago for general and targeted allocation money.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments