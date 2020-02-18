Transactions for Feb. 19

BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.