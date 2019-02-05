BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jordany Valdespin, 1B Wilin Rosario, LHP Pat Dean and RHPs Kevin Comer and Adam Atkins on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ricardo Rodriguez and David Carpenter and LHP Chris Nunn on minor league contracts.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Jake Barrett to San Francisco for cash.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated OF Isaac Galloway for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Curtis Granderson on a minor league contract. Claimed RHP Austin Brice off waivers from Baltimore. Named Keith Johnson manager of New Orleans (PCL), Kevin Randel manager of Jacksonville (SL), Todd Pratt manager of Jupiter (FSL), Mike Jacobs manager of Clinton (MWL), Jorge Hernandez manager of Batavia (NYP), Robert Rodriguez manager of the GCL Marlins and Angel Espada manager of the DSL Marlins.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Drew Butera on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF John Andreoli for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed LB Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Cleveland.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Robert Alford.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Danny Etling, DB A.J. Howard, LB Calvin Munson, DL David Parry, WR Damoun Patterson, DL Trent Harris and Frank Herron and OL Cole Croston, Jake Eldrenkamp, Ryker Matthews and Dan Skipper to reserve/future contracts.
NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Spencer Long.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey. Re-signed LB Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Adin Hill and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Matt Iacopelli from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to a two-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois and G Mike DiPietro from Utica (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Hershey F Nathan Walker one game.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Zach Frye to Orlando (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Cliff Watson to Kansas City (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Florentin Pogba.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired D Zachary Brault-Guillard on loan with Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1-France).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded D Waylon Francis to Columbus for general allocation money.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Abdul Rwatubyaye.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with football coach Lance Leipold on a five-year contract extension.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.
FORDHAM — Named Kevin Decker offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach and Jameson Zacharias cornerbacks coach.
MEMPHIS — Extended the contract of football coach Mike Norvell for one year through 2023.
PENN STATE-BRANDYWINE — Named Tom Greenawalt men's soccer coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Named Tori Free assistant softball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.