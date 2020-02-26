Transactions for Feb. 27
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Feb. 27

  • 0

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia C Joel Embiid $25,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and using profane language during a live television interview at a Feb. 24 game against Atlanta. Suspended Charlotte G Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released LB Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin. Named Amos Jones assistant coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F John Hayden $2,016 for cross-checking Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi during a Feb. 25 game.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Hunter Drew and LW Brent Gates Jr. to Tulsa (ECHL) and D Ryan Johnston to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Returned F Max Williams.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Traded the No. 1 spot in Major League Soccer's Allocation Ranking to Los Angeles in exchange for a combined amount of $350,000 in 2020 and 2021 General Allocation Money and Los Angeles' natural second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Jeremy Ebobisse to a multiyear contract extension.

National Women's Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Re-signed D Domi Richardson.<

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News