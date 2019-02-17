BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SS Alcides Escobar on a minor league contract.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Garrett Richards on the 60-day IL. Signed LHP Aaron Loup to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Christian Dvorak to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).
American Hockey League
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Justin Woods from Jacksonville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Brett McKenzie from Atlanta (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Brady Ferguson and D Sam Jardine from Newfoundland (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis.
