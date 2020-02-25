Transactions for Feb. 26

BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Nate Hickman. Reassisgned F Ivan Rabb.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Troy Terry and D Brendan Guhle to San Diegeo (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned F Justin Dowling to Texas (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Ryan White two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 21 game at Laval. Suspended Laval F Antoine Waked one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 22 game at Toronto. Suspended Chicago F Jermaine Loewen one game as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 23 game at Rockford.
SOCCER
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Nathan Smith.
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed F Gordon Wild.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Noah Billingsley.