BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Jonathan Lucroy on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Clayton Richard and cash considerations from San Diego for OF Connor Panas. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned F Omai Spellman to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Nick Young.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G/F D.J. Stephens.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Fired coach Todd Bowles.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired coach Dirk Koetter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned F Jesse Gabrielle from Providence (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Drake Caggiula and D Jason Garrison from Edmonton for Ds Brandon Manning and Robin Norell.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round draft pick to Florida for D Alexander Petrovic.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Michael Amadio to Ontario (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G John Muse from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Jordan Binnington to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Tyler Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Austin Carroll to Utah (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned F Domenic Alberga to Norfolk (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Troy Josephs to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled F Cam Brown from Wheeling.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Brek Shea to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA — OT Jawaan Taylor will enter the NFL draft.
HOUSTON — Fired football coach Major Applewhite.
MIAMI — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Richt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.