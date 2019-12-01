Transactions for Dec. 2
agate

Transactions for Dec. 2

FOOTBALL

National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released TE Alize Mack from the practice squad. Signed DT Devaroe Lawrence to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Albert Huggins. Activated CB Cre'Von LeBlanc from IR. Signed TE Josh Perkins from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Carroll Phillips. Signed LB Chris Odom from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled D Jonathan Ericsson from Grand Rapids.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Placed D Brian Dumoulin on the IL.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Derrick Pouliot to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned Fs Beck Malenstyn and D Christian Djoos to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Agreed to terms with football coach Greg Schiano.

UTSA — Fired football coach Frank Wilson.

