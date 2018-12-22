BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Brandon Barnes and RHP Brooks Pounders to minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Harvey on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Charlie Morton on a two-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated LHP Robby Scott for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Ryan Meisinger for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined New Jersey coach Kenny Atkinson $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined Seattle LB Bobby Wagner for a facemask penalty and Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney and Arizona DE Chandler Jones for roughing-the-passer penalties. Each was fined $20,054. Fined Seattle CB Justin Coleman and Cleveland LB Jamie Collins $26,739 each for unnecessary roughness penalties. Fined New Orleans DE Marcus Davenport $20,054 for roughing the passer penalty. Fined Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith and RB Kenneth Dixon; Denver CB Jamar Taylor; Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway; L.A. Rams CB Marcus Peters; and Carolina G Andrus Peat $10,026 each for unnecessary roughness penalties.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Bruce Ellington and S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Signed WR Chris Lacy and CB Dee Virgin from the practice squad. Signed WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Will Redmond on injured reserve. Signed RB Lavon Coleman from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated CB Kayvon Webster from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OT Jermey Parnell and S Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve. Signed CB Breon Borders and OL Brandon Thomas from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WR Ted Ginn Jr. from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Ryan Lomberg to Stockton (AHL). Activated F Michael Frolik from injured reserve.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from Charlotte (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Joe Cannata from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Dion Phaneuf on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 11. Activated F Ilya Kovalchuk from injured reserve.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Zach Fucale from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Dan DeSalvo from Toledo (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau from Atlanta (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Tyler Soy from Tulsa (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Martin Ouellette from Orlando (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Ivan Kulbakov from Kalamazoo (ECHL).<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed D Michael Parkhurst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.