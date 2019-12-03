Transactions for Dec. 4

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.<

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Devin Lucien and ArDarius Stewart and RB James Williams to futures contracts.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded F Chandler Stephenson to Vegas for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.<

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.<

COLLEGE