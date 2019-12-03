Transactions for Dec. 4

BASEBALL
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.<
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).<
Women's NBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted player development assistant Asjha Jones to assistant coach.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith. Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta's practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.<
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Devin Lucien and ArDarius Stewart and RB James Williams to futures contracts.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded F Chandler Stephenson to Vegas for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.<
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.<
COLLEGE
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a one-year contract extension through 2025.
JACKSONVILLE — Announced it is discontinuing its football program.