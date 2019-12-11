Transactions for Dec. 12

BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Traded OF Nomar Mazara to the Chicago White Sox for OF Steele Walker and assigned Walker to Frisco (TL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed LHP Chris Lee to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Recalled F Alen Smailagic from Santa Cruz (NBAGL).
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Recalled F Wenyen Gabriel from Stockton (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Javier Edwards to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Signed WR Reggie Davis to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Cedrick Wilson on IR. Signed OT Mitch Hyatt from the practice squad and WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Brandon Thomas and LB Jake Ryan on IR. Signed OL Tyler Gauthier and LB Dakota Allen.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DT Kevin Wilkins from the practice squad and DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Weston Richburg on IR. Signed CB Dontae Johnson and WR Jordan Matthews to one-year contracts and OL Kofi Amichia and CB Jermaine Kelly to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB T.J. Logan on IR. Signed WR Ishmael Hyman from the practice squad and WR Trevion Thompson to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Ryan Gropp from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed M Sacha Kljestan.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired M Cristian Espinoza from Villarreal (La Liga-Spain) and signed him to a multi-year contract.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Sal Zizzo Jr.
TENNIS
ATP — Named Massimo Calvelli CEO.
COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Junior RB Eno Benjamin declared for the NFL draft.
LIBERTY — Agreed to terms with football coach Hugh Freeze on a multi-year contract extension.
UNLV — Named Marcus Arroyo football coach.