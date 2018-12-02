FOOTBALL

National Football League

GEREEN BAY PACKERS — Fired coach Mike McCarthy. Named Joe Philbin interim coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed RW Nikita Scherbak off waivers from Montreal.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Matt Beleskey from Hartford.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Connor Ingram to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled G Eddie Pasquale from Syracuse.<

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Diego F Sam Carrick three games and San Antonio F Chris Thorburn one game.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Gregg Berhalter U.S. men's national team coach.

COLLEGE

AKRON — Fired football coach Terry Bowden.

KANSAS STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Bill Snyder.

