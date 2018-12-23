BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kendall Graveman on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended San Jose D Erik Karlsson two games for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner during a Dec. 22 game. Fined Nashville F Ryan Hartman $1,000 for spearing.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F John Quenneville to Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-assigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Frank de Boer coach and agreed to terms with him on a multiyear contract.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Named Kendal Briles offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.