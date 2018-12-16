BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White from Capital City (NBAGL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen and G Scott Darling to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford (AHL). Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton F Eric Tangradi three games and Utica F Zack McEwen and Providence F Austin Fyten one game.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Bryan Moore from Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned F Hunter Fejes to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Newfoundland (ECHL).<

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments