BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled Fs Troy Brown Jr. and Okaro White from Capital City (NBAGL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen and G Scott Darling to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford (AHL). Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Binghamton F Eric Tangradi three games and Utica F Zack McEwen and Providence F Austin Fyten one game.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Bryan Moore from Toledo (ECHL). Signed F Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned F Hunter Fejes to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Michael Garteig to Newfoundland (ECHL).<
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.