Transactions for Dec. 7

BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Beau Taylor to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kyle Gibson to a three-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O'Gara to Springfield for future considerations.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)
COLLEGE
FRESNO STATE— Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.
INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.
WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.