Transactions for Dec. 7
agate

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Beau Taylor to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kyle Gibson to a three-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O'Gara to Springfield for future considerations.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)

COLLEGE

FRESNO STATE— Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.

INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.

WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.

